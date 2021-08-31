Judge tosses Trump rollback of clean water safeguards

The water rule — sometimes called “waters of the United States” or WOTUS — has long been a point of contention. In 2015, the Obama administration expanded federal protection to nearly 60% of the nation’s waterways. Because the Obama rule also faced several legal challenges, Monday's decision puts back in place a 1986 standard — which is broader in scope than the Trump rule but narrower than Obama’s — until new regulations are issued.

According to an earlier review by the Biden administration, the Trump rule allowed more than 300 projects to proceed without the federal permits required under the Obama-era rule. The review also found the Trump rule significantly curtailed clean water protections in states such as New Mexico and Arizona.

Those changes were challenged in court by six Native American tribes that said the Trump rule defied the law's environmental focus. Until it was revoked, the rule was “causing irreparable damage to our nation’s waters," said Janette Brimmer, a lawyer for Earthjustice, an environmental group that represented the tribes.

Gunnar Peters, chair of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, one of the tribes that sued, said federal water regulation “protects our history, our culture, and our people’s way of life."