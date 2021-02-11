Judge: Trump's lifting of mining ban in US West was wrong

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday overturned a Trump administration action that would have allowed mining and other development on 10 million acres (4 million hectares) in parts of six western states that are considered important for the survival of a struggling bird species.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill said the decision under Trump to lift a prior ban on mining failed to fully consider how the move would affect greater sage grouse, a wide-ranging, chicken-sized bird that has seen a dramatic population drop in recent decades.

Winmill said the cancellation of the mining ban in 2017 was arbitrary and ordered the U.S. Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management to reconsider whether mining should be allowed.

The Idaho-based judge's ruling does not reinstate the ban imposed under Democratic President Barack Obama. Whether that happens will be up to the administration of President Joe Biden, said attorney Michael Saul of the Center for Biological Diversity.

Saul said he was not aware of any major mining projects that moved forward under Trump.