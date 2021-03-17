Judge warns media at ex-cop's trial of possible removal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd opened court Wednesday by threatening to remove a media pool and shut down a media center over some reporting on the case.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was visibly angry as he described a pool report that included a reporter's attempts to read notepads at the defense and prosecution tables, as well as describing security on the courthouse floor where the trial is taking place.

“That is absolutely inappropriate,” the judge said of the attempts to read notepads, ordering that any reporters in the courtroom must refrain from doing so. He called reporting on security “completely irresponsible.”