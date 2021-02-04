Judge weighs dropping charges against Dane over wildfire

DENVER (AP) — With no viable option remaining for trying a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large Colorado wildfire in 2018, a judge said Thursday he will rule next week on whether to dismiss criminal charges against him.

Before deciding the fate of Jesper Joergensen, Judge Gregory Lyman said during an online court hearing that he wanted to be assured that Joergensen would be deported to his homeland. Immigration officials have previously said they would take custody of him if he was released from jail because he has an expired visa. Lyman also said he wanted to hear from residents of some of the over 100 homes that were destroyed in the Spring Creek Fire at the Feb. 12 hearing which he scheduled to announce his decision.

Joergensen, charged with 349 counts of arson, has been held in jail for over 2 1/2 years. He has been diagnosed with delusional disorder and deemed by several experts to be unable to participate in a trial and help his defense lawyers because of his detachment from reality. Doctors say he could possibly become well enough to be tried if he took medication but he has refused. His defense lawyers argue he will not take medication because his delusions cause him to believe he is well.