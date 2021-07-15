Judge weighs sending US citizen accused of killings to Iraq

PHOENIX (AP) — A U.S. prosecutor trying to send a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq to face charges in the 2006 killings of two Iraqi police officers acknowledged Thursday that statements made by people claiming to have witnessed the crimes contained inconsistencies but still urged a judge to sign off on the request.

Prosecutor Todd Allision said documents provided by the Iraqi government in its extradition request establish probable cause to support the two murder charges against Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, an Iraqi native who came to the United States as a refugee in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2015.

Ahmed is accused of participating in the two attacks on the streets of Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group. Ahmed has denied being involved in the killings and being a member of a terror group.

Ahmed’s attorney, Jami Johnson, said some people who gave investigators information didn’t witness the shootings and learned about them secondhand. Johnson also said a man in Iraqi police custody who claimed to be a member of the terror group once told investigators that Ahmed took an officer’s gun during one of the killings, while saying another time that someone else made away with the weapon.