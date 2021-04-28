Judge won't block Arizona Senate's 2020 election recount

The hand-recount started last Friday, with Cyber Ninjas overseeing the process and former Republican Secretary of State Ken Bennett acting as the Senate's liaison to the effort. Bennett said Tuesday night that voter secrecy was being protected and that fewer than 100,000 ballots had been counted in the previous four days. But he said the recount was on track to finish as scheduled by May 14.

”We are going to be able to tell every Arizonan in a few weeks that they can have complete integrity and trust in their elections, or we have some parts of the election that need to be improved,” Bennett said.

During Thursday's court hearing, Senate attorney Kory Langhofer told Judge Martin that oversight wasn't needed because no personally identifiable information was on the ballots and that the election has been certified so there's no way a recount could overturn it.

“And of those 2.1 million ballots, the number of individuals whose votes have been discarded or not counted as a result of the audit, so far is zero,” Langhofer said. ”And we expect it to remain zero of course. They have already been counted through the authoritative process. They’ve been certified. The winner of the elections have been declared."

