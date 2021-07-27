Judge won't let San Francisco school mural be covered

The board first moved to paint over the entire mural but later decided to cover it with panels or curtains. The projected cost of the project has mushroomed to about $900,000, the Chronicle said.

In her ruling, Massullo said the board was required to order an environmental impact review that included studying alternatives before making its decision.

“The hallmark of our system is that whether it concerns the President of the United States or a local school board, the rule of law — the process — is more important than the result,” Massullo said in her ruling.

She said “a result-oriented board was determined to take down all 13 panels” of the mural and ordered the board to set aside its votes.

“California as a matter of long-standing public policy places enormous value on its environmental and historical resources,” she wrote in her ruling.

District officials told the Chronicle that they were reviewing the decision. Members can't take any further action until at least September.