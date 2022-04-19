 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge won't lower bond for school shooting suspect's parents

  • Updated
  • 0
School Shooting Michigan

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich. on Feb. 8, 2022. The Crumbleys return to court, Tuesday, March 22, for a pretrial hearing on involuntary manslaughter charges.

 Paul Sancya - staff, AP

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge denied a motion Tuesday to reduce bonds for the jailed parents of a Michigan teenager who is charged in a shooting at his high school that left four students dead.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews said that James and Jennifer Crumbley’s actions before their Dec. 4 arrests in a commercial building in Detroit were meant to conceal their whereabouts.

“The defendants indicate they were devastated when they heard about the alleged actions of their son, felt unsafe in their home, felt hounded by the press and found it necessary to leave,” Matthews said. “The chronology of events that occurred subsequent to the defendants leaving their home is not consistent with cooperation with law enforcement.”

The Crumbleys had disappeared the day before after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter. The parents are accused of failing to keep a gun secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress. They have pleaded not guilty.

People are also reading…

“Upon a warrant being issued, law enforcement is not required to make an appointment with a defendant,” Matthews said. “It is the job of the police to ensure a swift, safe and secure arrest. The defendants actions were premeditated to conceal their whereabouts.”

The Crumbleys' attorneys on Tuesday requested that their bonds be lowered from $500,000 each to $100,000 each. They indicated they would appeal Matthews’ ruling on the bond.

“The Crumbleys were absolutely shocked parents who had no reason to foresee what would happen,” defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman wrote earlier.

The Oakland County prosecutor’s office opposed a lower bond for the Crumbleys, noting that a similar request was denied by a judge in a lower court.

Ethan Crumbley, who turns 16 next week, is charged with murder and other crimes. Four students were killed and more were injured during a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

___

For more of the AP’s coverage of the Michigan school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/oxford-high-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens arrested in India's Delhi after violent communal clashes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News