July 4 shooting update; Two UK ministers quit; Biden honors four Vietnam veterans | Hot off the Wire podcast

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people.

That's according to authorities, who said Tuesday that the shooter then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd.

More than 30 people were wounded. Covelli said the shooter spent several weeks planning the assault.

Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit in a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other Tuesday. Both were seen as possible leadership contenders within the Conservative Party if Johnson is forced out.

President Joe Biden has bestowed the nation’s highest military honor to four Army soldiers for heroism that he says went above and beyond the call of duty during the Vietnam War.

Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M. Fujii, retired Maj. John J. Duffy as well as Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, who was honored posthumously.

