Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery

“We’re always happy to see positive jobs numbers,” Brian Deese, Biden’s top economic adviser, said on CNBC. “What you’re seeing is that we still have a long way to go.”

For one thing, about 4 million people who have lost jobs have stopped looking for work and so are not classified as unemployed. If those were included, along with a separate group that was misclassified as working, the unemployment rate would be 9.3%, according to Oxford Economics.

Still, one year after the pandemic triggered a sudden recession, economists are increasingly optimistic that hiring will accelerate in the coming months as Americans seize the opportunity to once again travel, shop, attend sporting events, go to the movies and eat at restaurants.

Households as a whole have accumulated a huge pile of savings as Americans slashed their spending. Much of that is expected to be spent once people feel more comfortable about going out.

Last month's job growth was driven by a steady recovery of bars, restaurants, and hotels. Bars and restaurants, in particular, snapped back, adding 286,000 jobs as business restrictions eased in California and other states. This week, Texas joined some other states in announcing it will fully reopen its economy.