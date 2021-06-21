June 21, 1949: St. Louis tries to integrate its pools, causing race riots and social change

"In view of the fact that playgrounds are established in certain communities to take care of children in those neighborhoods, it seems the policy already has been set and they will continue to function for the benefit of neighborhoods in which they are located."

O'Toole's order had called for admission of Negro children to all the playgrounds. The trouble started shortly after the Fairgrounds Park swimming pool opened at 2 p.m.

The pool operates on six one-hour shifts, being cleared every hour for a new group or swimmers. Juveniles use the pool from 2 to 5 p.m., and adults are admitted between 7 and 10 p.m.

During the first shift, approximately 35 Negro boys lined up at the entrance and were admitted to the pool with white youths. There were no disturbances in the pool, but groups of white youths, gathering outside the wire fence surrounding the pool, booed the Negro swimmers.

They were shoved around by white youths and their bicycles were smashed before police rescued the two and escorted them out of the park.

In an effort to avoid further trouble, the Negro swimmers leaving leaving the pool at the end of the first shift were instructed to remain in the locker room for a time.