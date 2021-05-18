Juror removed from Durst murder trial as pandemic delay ends

“It’s a get-out-of-jail-free card,” Lewin said. “The goal here is simply to have this trial go away.”

The sides have often gotten into heated arguments. Tensions exploded Monday into hollering and mutual accusations of lying over an evidence issue.

Durst’s lawyers have repeatedly sought a mistrial without success. They said the unprecedented delay would harm Durst’s ability to get a fair trial because jurors preoccupied with their own health and safety wouldn’t be able to pick up where they left off.

Windham denied each of those motions, saying he would bring the jury back to court when it was safe to do so.

Durst is only on trial in the killing of Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster whom he became friends with in college, but prosecutors are using the disappearance of his wife and the killing of an elderly neighbor in Texas to bolster their case.

He was arrested in New Orleans in 2015 on the eve of the final episode of “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” an HBO documentary probing the three cases.

Berman served as Durst's spokeswoman when his wife, Kathie, vanished in New York in 1982 and she helped him cover his tracks, prosecutors said.