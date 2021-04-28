Juror talks of deliberations before finding Chauvin guilty

He said they actually deliberated for about 4 hours. Mitchell said the jury began its work with an “icebreaker,” voting on whether to deliberate with their masks on or off; they chose off. After that, they handled each charge by taking a preliminary vote, then going around the room to let each person speak.

“We were going over more so the terminology that was being used and making sure that we understood exactly what was being asked,” he said. "I think the one juror that was kind of, I wouldn’t say slowing us down, but was being delicate with the process, more so, was just kind of hung up on a few words within the instructions. They just wanted to make sure they got it right.”

FINDING CHAUVIN GUILTY

Mitchell said the jury was most convinced by the testimony of Dr. Martin Tobin, an expert medical witness who testified that Floyd died due to a lack of oxygen because Chauvin pinned him to the pavement with his knee on his neck. He said Tobin was “the biggest, the most influential witness out of everybody.”

Prosecutors said Chauvin, 45, pinned Floyd to the pavement for 9 minutes, 29 seconds.