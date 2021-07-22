Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2.5M fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — It took less than two hours Thursday for jurors to decide that Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner was indeed a “fraudster” and not an innovator, as they convicted Jim Beck on 37 criminal counts relating to more than $2.5 million he embezzled from his former employer.

The verdict was a swift end after testimony that stretched over parts of eight days. Federal officials began investigating Beck as he was elected statewide in 2018 as Georgia's chief insurance regulator, indicting him weeks after the Republican took office in 2019.

Prosecutors presented evidence at trial showing Beck orchestrated a scheme to channel millions from the Georgia Underwriting Association through a series of companies into his own bank accounts. Beck managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before he took office.

Beck testified in his own defense that subcontractors he directed provided valuable data that helped GUA increase its profits. However, prosecutors argued much of the supposed work was a sham.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8 on mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and tax fraud charges. In part because the amount of money Beck stole is so large, he's likely to face what U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen described as a “substantial” sentence.