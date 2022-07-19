 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jurors watch graphic video of school shooting; transformer explodes at Hoover Dam; Musk loses fight to delay Twitter's lawsuit | Hot off the Wire podcast

Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are being shown graphic video of him murdering 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The video was shown despite defense objections that it could inflame the jury against Cruz. Cruz has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder, and 17 more of attempted murder. The jury must decide on death or life in prison.

A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam, producing a cloud of thick, black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. Authorities said no one was hurt Tuesday and electricity continued to flow from one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities.

Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes.

Authorities say a wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions.

Lawyers for Steve Bannon, the longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, have unsuccessfully requested a one-month delay on the second day of his trial for contempt of Congress. Bannon is facing criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Emmett Till's Chicago home is one of more than two dozen historically significant sites that will share $3 million in grant money from a preservation organization. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announced the grants on Tuesday.

Delta Air Lines is on a jet-buying spree. Delta said Tuesday that it converted options into firm orders to get 12 more jets from Airbus. The deal comes one day after Delta announced it will buy 100 Boeing 737 Max jets.

Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. Twitter wants the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order designed to impose sanctions on criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold Americans captive abroad. The order also aims to increase the flow of information to families of detained Americans.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says plans by Democrats to curb drug prices would place socialist price controls between Americans and the treatments they need. No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin says his party's push is about inflation and public health. Their remarks come as partisan battle lines form over a shrunken economic package that President Joe Biden wants Congress to complete within weeks.

The White House is crediting the Biden administration after a decline in gas prices over the past month.

A group of Sept. 11 victims’ family members who have long accused Saudi Arabia of aiding the terrorists who carried out the attacks are condemning former President Donald Trump for hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his New Jersey course later this month.

A new research report says the conservative TV channel Newsmax is presenting viewers with an “alternate universe” of how the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. Newsmax has broadcast at least 40 false claims or conspiracy theories about the attack since June, when a House committee began televising its evidence about the role former President Donald Trump and his allies played that day. That's according to NewsGuard, a tech firm that monitors misinformation.

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. 

 

