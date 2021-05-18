Jury picked for man's trial in 2018 slaying of Iowa student

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys on Tuesday completed selection of a jury for the first-degree murder trial of the farm laborer charged with fatally stabbing a University of Iowa student while she was out running three years ago.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is accused in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday morning at the Scott County Courthouse. The trial is expected to last through next week.

A prosecutor and Bahena Rivera’s defense lawyer chose the eight men and seven women — 12 jurors and three alternates — from a pool of 183 prospective jurors after questioning them on their knowledge of the case, their opinions of his guilt and other subjects.

Bahena Rivera, who may have entered the U.S. from Mexico illegally a decade ago, is accused of fatally stabbing Tibbetts while she ran through her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, and hiding her body in a cornfield.

The disappearance of Tibbetts, who was studying to become a child psychologist, prompted a massive search involving hundreds of officers and volunteers.