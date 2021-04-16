Jury recommends life in prison for Missouri man in 2 deaths

“We’re just grateful to be where we are today, because there were days we didn’t know if our girls were ever going to be found. We’re just so grateful that they were found, and we have them back now,” said Rhonda Beckford, Kopetsky’s mother.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Yust killed the two women because they rejected him. Yust's attorney questioned the investigation and said prosecutors had no physical evidence connecting Yust to either death.

Yust testified Wednesday that he did not kill either woman, and blamed his half-brother, Jessup Carter, for their deaths. Carter died by suicide in 2018 while he was being held in the Jackson County jail on a charge of second-degree arson.

Before the sentencing, relatives of the two women testified about how much they were loved and how their deaths have devastated their families and friends.

“I don’t get to walk my daughter down the aisle and see her be married and be a mother,” Runions’ father, John Runions, said. “Her sisters don’t get to look up to her anymore. And she loved her sisters.”