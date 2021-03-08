Jury selection paused for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death

Jury selection could take at least three weeks, as prosecutors and defense attorneys try to weed out people who may be biased against them.

Jurors must be at least 18, U.S. citizens and residents of Hennepin County. Potential jurors were sent questionnaires to determine how much they have heard about the case and whether they’ve formed any opinions. Besides biographical and demographic information, jurors were asked about prior contacts with police, whether they have protested against police brutality and whether they believe the justice system is fair.

Some of the questions get specific, such as how often a potential juror has watched the bystander video of Floyd’s arrest, or whether they carried a sign at a protest and what that sign said.