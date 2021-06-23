Jury selection set to begin in newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday for the second part of a trial in the case of a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper in 2018.

Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019, but he has pleaded not criminally responsible due to his mental health.

After delays in a case that will be three years old next week, an initial pool of 300 potential jurors was chosen for consideration to fill 12 seats on the jury and several alternates. About 50 of them have already been dismissed, based on their responses to a questionnaire. The case is taking place in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Maryland's small state capital of Annapolis.

Judge Michael Wachs is scheduled to call about 50 potential jurors in the morning and 50 in the afternoon each day this week until a jury is empaneled.

Ross Suter, senior vice president of litigation solutions for Magna Legal Services, described it as a unique case during a pandemic, creating challenges choosing a jury in a high-profile case in a small community.

“They're really going to be looking for people that are impartial, that are reasonable — that are going to be able to listen and make up their minds,” Suter said.