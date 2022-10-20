Jury sides with Spacey; UK Prime Minister Truss quits; home sales fall | Hot off the Wire podcast

A jury sided with Kevin Spacey, finding he didn’t sexually abuse fellow actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s. This brings to a conclusion a trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement.

The White House says the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population.

The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal.

President Joe Biden has checked out the repair work underway at a Pennsylvania bridge that became a symbol of the nation’s troubled infrastructure when it collapsed nine months ago. Biden visited Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge on Thursday to showcase his administration's efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority.

Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester.

An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife for allegedly abducting their baby. The baby was injured in a U.S. military raid that killed her parents and 5 siblings, and was being raised as a daughter by her newlywed adult cousin and his wife.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market.

American Airlines is reporting a $483 million profit for the third quarter, as planes were mostly full and fares were higher over the hectic summer months. American says demand for travel remains strong, and it forecast better fourth-quarter results than Wall Street was expecting.

Joni Mitchell had so much fun at her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival this summer that she's coming back to the stage. She'll appear next June at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state, again alongside Brandi Carlile, who announced the plans on “The Daily Show” late Wednesday.