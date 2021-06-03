Justice Department stepping up enforcement of hate crimes

A Texas man pleaded guilty this week to a federal hate crime charge for a scheme to target gay men, using the online hookup site Grindr to lure men to a vacant apartment and elsewhere in Dallas in December 2017. The man, Daniel Jenkins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit hate crimes, kidnapping, carjacking and firearms charges. Jenkins and others held the victims at gunpoint, stole their money and cars, taunted them and made the victims drive to ATMs to withdraw cash from their bank accounts. As part of a plea deal, he faces up to 26 years in prison.

Three other men, Michael Atkinson, Daryl Henry and Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon, have already pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case and are scheduled to be sentenced in June.

And a Louisiana man was indicted in March in connection with what authorities said was a plot to kidnap men using Grindr and then dismember and eat them. The 19-year-old from Lafayette specifically targeted the men because of their gender and sexual orientation and wanted to keep the victims’ bodies as trophies and mementos, the Justice Department said.