Justice Department to review police force in Columbus, Ohio

Thursday's announcement was criticized almost immediately by some advocates for deeper reform within the agency. Ginther should have requested a review known as a “pattern and practices investigation," which would carry with it the possibility of court-ordered oversight, said Sean Walton, an attorney who has represented the families of several Black people fatally shot by Columbus police.

Accepting a review by the community policing office was an intentional attempt to ignore the Columbus department's "abusive history in an effort to avoid a negative national spotlight coming to Columbus," said Walton, speaking on behalf of the Columbus Police Accountability Project. He called Ginther's decision “a slap in the face to the people he claims to serve, and is yet another frustrating example of politics as usual in Columbus.”

In 2016, shortly after Ginther took office, the city spent millions of dollars to buy police body cameras for the first time and is now in the process of spending millions more to upgrade them.

Even with that and other initiatives, Columbus — the country’s 14th largest city — has recorded a number of contested police shootings.