The Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when it federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents.

The document wasn't made public and it was not immediately clear when it might be, or how much of it will ever be disclosed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart had given the department until Thursday at noon to propose to him the redactions to the affidavit it wanted to make before any portion of it was released to the public.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the Biden administration's plan to forgive some student loan debt forgiveness.

A federal appeals court has agreed with a judge's ruling preventing the state from enforcing a ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care.

Does remote work benefit both employers and employees? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss the benefits and challenges associated with this fundamental change in how many people do their jobs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase the number of troops by 137,000 to a total of 1.15 million amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

The Columbus school board and union representing teachers and other employees in Ohio’s largest school district say they have reached a “conceptual agreement,” tentatively ending a strike which began Monday.

Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to stand out as one of the strongest segments of the U.S. economy. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 20 fell by 2,000 to 243,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said in an upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession.

The moving vans have already started arriving at Downing Street, as Britain’s Conservative Party prepares to evict Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September.

The number of monkeypox cases reported globally dropped 21% in the last week, reversing a month-long trend of rising infections.

A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.