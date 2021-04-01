'Justice' sought after Chicago police ID dead suspect, 13

The officers chased the person into an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School, where one officer shot him in the chest. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. Also, Howard Ludwig, a spokesman for the police department, said investigators are still trying to determine if the teen fired a gun at the officers before he was fatally shot.

Police said the other person who ran from police officers, Ruben Roman Jr. of Chicago, was arrested on a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the shooting and the officer or officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty for 30 days, both of which are routine in police shootings.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, COPA confirmed the details provided by the police department. It also said the shooting was captured by a police body camera but that COPA is prohibited by law from releasing the video “absent the issuance of a court order” because the teen who was shot was a minor.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter saying it is important video footage of the shooting be shown first to the boy’s family and then the public as quickly as possible.