Take a look at trending topics from today, Thursday, April 6:
Justice Thomas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms, ProPublica reports.
In a lengthy story published Thursday the nonprofit investigative journalism organization catalogs various trips Thomas has taken aboard Crow's yacht and private jet as well as to Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks. A 2019 trip to Indonesia the story detailed could have cost more than $500,000 had Thomas chartered the plane and yacht himself, ProPublica reported.
Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file an annual financial disclosure report which asks them to list gifts they have received. It was not clear why Thomas omitted the trips, but under a judiciary policy guide consulted by The Associated Press, food, lodging or entertainment received as “personal hospitality of any individual” does not need to be reported if it is at the personal residence of that individual or their family. That said, the exception to reporting is not supposed to cover “transportation that substitutes for commercial transportation” and properties owned by an entity.
A Supreme Court spokeswoman acknowledged an email from the AP seeking comment from Thomas but did not provide any additional information. ProPublica wrote that Thomas did not respond to a detailed list of questions from the organization.
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Schools and colleges across the U.S. would be forbidden from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes under a proposal released Thursday from the Biden administration, but teams could create some limits in certain cases — for example, to ensure fairness.
The proposed rule sends a political counterpunch toward a wave of Republican-led states that have sought to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports that align with their gender identities. If finalized, the proposal would become enshrined as a provision of Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation enacted in 1972.
It must undergo a lengthy approval process, however, and it’s almost certain to face challenges from opponents.
The proposal comes on the same day that the Supreme Court said a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia can continue competing on her middle school track and cross-country teams while legal battles over the state’s transgender law continue. The law bans transgender athletes from female teams.
Tennessee’s House expels first of 3 Democrats for protest
Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House on Thursday expelled the first of three Democratic members who were at risk of being thrown out of the Legislature for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control after the Nashville school shooting.
The vote Thursday to oust Rep. Justin Jones was an extraordinary move the chamber has used only a handful times since the Civil War.
The House was also considering ousting Reps. Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson. The vote comes a week after the trio chanted back and forth from the chamber floor with gun-control supporters who packed the gallery. The protest happened days after six people, including three children, were fatally shot at The Covenant School in Nashville.
IRS
New IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel delivered a tax-season pledge Tuesday that the agency will use an $80 billion infusion of cash to become faster, more tech-savvy and provide “real-world improvements” to taxpayers.
Werfel, as he was ceremonially sworn in on Tuesday, said he would release a Strategic Operating Plan later this week laying out how the agency will use the money approved in last year's Inflation Reduction Act
“This is our moment in history to transform the IRS,” said Werfel, who began working at the agency in mid-March.
Afghanistan withdrawal
President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday laid the blame on his predecessor, President Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that brought about some of the darkest moments of Biden’s presidency.
Florida plane crash
The bodies of two men and two women have been recovered following a small plane crash just off Florida's Gulf Coast, police said Thursday.
The plane had just taken off from Venice Airport when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico west of the city’s fishing pier just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Venice police said in a news conference.
From earlier today:
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, April 6
More than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the past 80 years. That's according to a state report released Wednesday that accused church officials of decades of cover-ups. The disclosure marks a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over their release and adds to a growing pile of evidence from parishes across the country as numerous similar revelations have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years. Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh launched the probe in 2019 and announced its completion last November.
Indiana and Idaho are banning transgender children from accessing gender-affirming care after Republican governors in those states signed bans into law on Wednesday. The Indiana law will make prescribing hormone therapies and puberty blockers to minors punishable by the state medical board, while the Idaho law makes it a crime. Statehouses across the U.S. are increasingly banning gender-affirming care, as well as targeting transgender individuals by legislating their participation in every day life — including sports, workplaces and schools. At least 13 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in two of those states.
China is vowing reprisals against Taiwan after a meeting between the United States House speaker and the island’s president, saying the U.S. is on a “wrong and dangerous road.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday along with a bipartisan delegation of more than a dozen lawmakers. The meeting came as U.S.-China relations have fallen to historic lows, with U.S. support for Taiwan one of the main points of difference between the two powers. On Thursday, Beijing said it would take “resolute and forceful measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” but there was no immediate sign of a large-scale military response.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for peace talks over Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to him to “bring Russia to its senses." But Xi gave no indication Beijing would use its leverage as Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic partner to press for a settlement. Xi gave no sign China has changed its stance since calling for peace talks in February. But he repeated the appeal at a joint event with Macron in front of reporters. Xi said peace talks “should resume as soon as possible.” Beijing sees Moscow as a partner in opposing U.S. domination of global affairs. China has tried to appear neutral in the conflict.
Pope Francis has begun the first of two major Holy Thursday ceremonies. Francis is presiding at mid-morning Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. Later in the day, inmates at a juvenile prison on Rome's outskirts await the pontiff for a symbolic foot-washing ceremony that commemorates the final supper of Jesus before crucifixion. The juvenile facility is where Francis first celebrated Holy Thursday shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013. The pope's voice sounded strong during the basilica Mass as he read a long homily. Francis, who is 86, was discharged from a Rome hospital five days ago after being treated for bronchitis. Francis in his homily sought to shore up the dedication of priests to their flocks.
Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, has announced he will run for president. Kennedy filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. The 69-year-old’s campaign to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination is considered a long shot. Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother, former U.S. attorney general, civil rights activist and Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy, has become one of the leading voices in a movement described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.
Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department has disclosed little about the stabbing. The department says officers responding to a stabbing in Rincon Hill neighborhood at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday found 43-year-old Robert Lee wounded and he died at a hospital. MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard says Lee made large contributions to Android at Google and was the first chief technology officer of Square before coming to MobileCoin.
The road to the NBA Finals now goes through Milwaukee. The road out of the Western Conference goes through Denver, for the first time ever. And the rest of the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket is now set as well. The Bucks will have the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage for the entirety of their time in the NBA playoffs, after defeating Chicago 105-92 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee is now 58-22 this season; no other team in the league can get to more than 57 wins. Denver's No. 1 seed out West was secured when New Orleans beat Memphis.