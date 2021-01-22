Juvenile lifer locked up for nearly 50 years could go free

DETROIT (AP) — A man who has been in prison for nearly 50 years for murder when he was a teenager has won a major decision from the Michigan appeals court that should lead to his eventual release.

A Wayne County judge violated David Bennett's rights when he cited mental health as a reason to keep him locked up with no chance for parole, the appeals court said Thursday.

Bennett, now 66, has become a "productive, stable and peaceful adult" while in prison, even saving more than $40,000 through various jobs, the court said in a 3-0 opinion.

“Treated mental illness is not a signal of irreparable corruption, and no evidence even hinted that Bennett’s mental illness created a realistic danger that he would reoffend,” the court said.