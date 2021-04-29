Kamala Harris to be 1st vice president with Madame Tussauds wax figure

Kamala Harris will soon be making more history when she becomes the first United States vice president to have a figure on display at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City.

The attraction in Times Square released photos Wednesday of the work done so far on busts of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in honor of their 100th day in office.

"We were keen to focus on her smile and the warmth in her eyes," David Burks, the principal sculptor, told CNN Thursday. "It's that twinkle in the eye that's so hard to capture... a genuine warmth that's really important to get into our figures."

Burks and Madam Tussauds' team of sculpture artists in London are creating the clay heads with the help of hundreds of photos of the leaders. Usually Burks would meet his subject, but the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed any such plans.