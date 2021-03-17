Kansas bill on trans athletes advances amid misogyny charges

Erickson called Sykes' arguments “incredibly insulting” and suggested that critics were “insulted by facts, by trying to provide a level playing field.”

The state association that oversees middle and high school activities in Kansas has said it knows of only five transgender students currently active in K-12 activities, and there’s no record of any transgender school sports champions. Supporters argue that a ban would promote fairness in girls’ and women’s sports and repeatedly point to the 15 championships won between 2017 and 2019 by two transgender high school runners in Connecticut, which prompted a federal lawsuit.

Sen. Mark Steffen, a Republican from south-central Kansas and an anesthesiologist, said the bill was based on “indisputable physiological facts" that demonstrate “the male as a genetically and time-engineered superior machine." Sen. Virgil Peck, a southeast Kansas Republican, said he backed the bill because he believes in ”old-fashioned chivalry" and wants to take a stand for “young ladies, natural-born females.”