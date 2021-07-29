Kansas City Black clergy group calls for US probe of police

That relationship changed on June 1, when the group released a video of a fatal police shooting of a Black man at a convenience store. Edwards and others said video of Malcolm Johnson, 31, being shot as he struggled with several officers contradicted the police department's version that he was shot after he shot an officer.

They contend Johnson was “executed” by police while several officers had him pinned on the floor.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has turned its investigation into Johnson's shooting over to the Jackson County Prosecutor's office.

Edwards said the department stopped working with his group since it held news conferences to question the Johnson case. He said he used to hear from Chief Smith or someone from the department nearly every day but has not received any communication or been asked to speak to any groups since June 1.

Becchina said in his statement that the department continues to work with Edwards and dozens of others in the faith based community on a weekly basis.

Edwards said the problems with the police department go beyond the Malcolm Johnson case.

“The investigations are necessary because I see no leadership from the chief of police,” Edwards said. “There is no accountability, no responsiveness to the needs or voices of the community.”

