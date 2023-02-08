Welcome to a special Super Bowl LVII episode of Hot off the Wire, where we’ll look toward Sunday’s big game.
The AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs finished 14-3 and are in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. The Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following season.
The Philadelphia Eagles, also 14-3 in the regular season, are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl LII when they beat the New England Patriots.
The Chiefs are appearing in their fifth Super Bowl and are 2-2 all time. The Chiefs represented the AFL in Super Bowl I and lost to the Green Bay Packers.
This is the fourth Super Bowl for the Eagles, who are looking for their second championship.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern and the game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The stadium is the home of the Arizona Cardinals and hosted Super Bowl XLII when the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots. The stadium also hosted Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.
Fox will broadcast the game on television. Kevin Burkhardt will handle play-by-play, Greg Olsen is the in-booth analyst, and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are sideline reporters. Mike Pereira is the rules analyst.
On the radio side, Westwood One will broadcast the game with Kevin Harlan handling play-by-play duties, Kurt Warner serving as analyst, and Laura Okmin and Mike Golic handling sideline reporting duties. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst.
Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem and the halftime show performer is Rihanna.
In the first segment, Ian Wharton of Pro Football Network talks about how Patrick Mahomes went from intriguing prospect to NFL superstar.
We’ll follow that up with several more segments that look forward to the game and commercials, plus we have a recap of the AFC and NFC Championship games so you can get caught up on the action that is leading to this final game of the season.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
10 Super Bowl appetizers that taste like victory
Homemade Soft Pretzels and Vegan Nacho Cheese
No Super Bowl watch party would be complete without some soft pretzels — especially not in Philadelphia. Try this recipe from Herbivore Kitchen. The delicious vegan nacho cheese sauce is good enough to fool meat-eaters.
Cheesy Garlic and Bacon Potato Bites
These cheesy balls of garlicky mashed potatoes and bacon will be gone before the first quarter. This recipe from My Life After Gluten is also, naturally, gluten-free.
Air Fryer Zucchini and Squash
Need something healthy on your Super Bowl menu? Try this delicious air-fryer zucchini and squash recipe from Indiaphile. These bites have a satisfying crunch to stop mindless chip snacking and are flavored with paprika and cilantro.
Sweet Potato Taco Bites
Easy Cheesy Stuffed Mini Peppers
Still don’t have enough veggies? Skip the baby carrots and ranch and try these bite-sized cream cheese-stuffed mini peppers from Hoorah to Health. They can be served cold or roasted in the oven.
Soy Garlic Chicken Wings
Wings are a must at any Super Bowl event. Switch things up with a new set of flavors this year with a soy garlic chicken wing recipe from Entirely Elizabeth.
Maple White Cheddar Popcorn
While a Canadian-themed appetizer might seem out of place at a Super Bowl party, everyone loves a sweet and savory snack. This maple white cheddar popcorn from Celebration Generation is absolutely addictive.
Shrimp Cucumber Bites
These light and refreshing shrimp cucumber bites are a nice low-carb addition to your watch party. This recipe from Natasha’s Kitchen is sure to be a favorite.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Want a buffalo wings option for the vegetarians in the room? Try these flavorful buffalo cauliflower wings from Jessica in the Kitchen.
Mexican-Inspired Jalapeno Poppers
Spice things up with jalapeno poppers. This loaded Mexican-inspired version from The Daily Kale adds a new twist to this popular appetizer.
