Kansas City officer who sprayed teenage protester indicted

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A white Kansas City police officer who sprayed a 15-year-old Black girl with chemicals during racial injustice protests last summer was indicted Friday on misdemeanor assault, prosecutors said.

Officer Nicholas McQuillen, 38, will be issued a summons to appear later in court, Jackson County prosecutors said after the county's grand jury delivered the indictment.

According to charging documents, the girl was with her father, siblings and friends on May 30 at protests along the Country Club Plaza that were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. Protesters were on sidewalks while police lined the streets.

Police said the girl's father, who's Black, was repeatedly told to stay on the sidewalk or he would be arrested, but the man later said he did not hear those commands.

Videos show the father standing on the street, within 1 or 2 feet of the sidewalk, shouting at officers. The girl was next to him, according to court documents.