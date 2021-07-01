Kansas City teen's death underscores dangers of bluffs, ranger says

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. — The death last weekend of a Kansas City teenager underscores the dangers of the towering bluffs at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park, a state parks official said Tuesday.
Mariah Brielle “Elle” Schramm, 18, died of an apparent head injury Saturday afternoon after slipping atop the rocky bluffs and falling into the Black River.
The drop there is about 50 to 60 feet and a popular spot for people who trespass to gain access to the bluffs and jump into the river, said Col. Tom Dresner, chief ranger with the Missouri State Parks. Signs warn people to stay away from the bluffs, he said.
“As attractive as (the bluffs) may look, it’s against the law to be up there, and we’re going to continue to enforce that,” Dresner said. “We write tickets for no trespassing.”
Last Saturday, there were no park rangers policing the bluffs when Schramm died.
Witnesses told park rangers that Schramm “seemed to indicate she was hesitant” to jump. About 3 p.m. Saturday, “she ended up losing her footing and slipping and hitting the rocks on the way down,” Dresner said.
The water is deep there, and if someone were to jump far enough away from the bluffs, they can avoid hitting rocks, Dresner said.
“But she fell so close to the edge she ended up hitting her head on a rock shelf that was slightly below the surface of the water,” he said.
She died at the scene, Dresner said. An obituary said Schramm was going to be a senior at Truman High School in Kansas City. Her family could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Dresner said park rangers were “heartbroken” by Schramm’s death and offered condolences to her family.
The Rev. Craig Otto is pastor at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit and has known the Schramm family for 17 years. “It was an unfortunate accident, and the whole congregation of 1,000 people here are mourning greatly,” he said.
Otto said Schramm was involved in Lutheran schools and had a role in the Passion play at church for several years, acting as narrator. She was the youngest of four children and close with her brother and two sisters, he said.
Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is in Middlebrook, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drownings and boating fatalities on state waterways, but park rangers are in charge of the Schramm investigation because of the way she died. Dresner said there was a similar death in 1999.
The park name is a reference to the Black River valley and how it’s much wider both upstream and downstream, Dresner said. But the portion of the valley where people gather to swim is much narrower, or shut-in, he said.
People are permitted to swim in the water there, just not go onto the bluffs above. Yet many people still do. A Post-Dispatch story in 2010 included a photograph of divers scrambling past warning signs to jump from rock formations. Dresner said the popularity hasn’t waned. On any given weekend rangers at Johnson’s Shut-Ins hand out more than a dozen tickets in a single day to trespassers, Dresner said.
The park covers 9,400 acres and is patrolled by three rangers, though not often at the same time. Rangers frequently rescue people along park trails who end up getting dehydrated and lost, Dresner said.
