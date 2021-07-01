Kansas City teen's death underscores dangers of bluffs, ranger says

She died at the scene, Dresner said. An obituary said Schramm was going to be a senior at Truman High School in Kansas City. Her family could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Dresner said park rangers were “heartbroken” by Schramm’s death and offered condolences to her family.

The Rev. Craig Otto is pastor at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit and has known the Schramm family for 17 years. “It was an unfortunate accident, and the whole congregation of 1,000 people here are mourning greatly,” he said.

Otto said Schramm was involved in Lutheran schools and had a role in the Passion play at church for several years, acting as narrator. She was the youngest of four children and close with her brother and two sisters, he said.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is in Middlebrook, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drownings and boating fatalities on state waterways, but park rangers are in charge of the Schramm investigation because of the way she died. Dresner said there was a similar death in 1999.

The park name is a reference to the Black River valley and how it’s much wider both upstream and downstream, Dresner said. But the portion of the valley where people gather to swim is much narrower, or shut-in, he said.