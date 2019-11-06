Kansas City votes to remove King's name from historic street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City Council voted in January to rename the boulevard for King, responding to a yearslong effort from the city's black leaders and pressure from the local chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a civil rights organization that King helped start.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a minister and former Kansas City mayor who has pushed the city to rename a street for King for years, was at Sunday's rally. He said the protesters were welcome, but he asked them to consider the damage that would be done if Kansas City removed King's name.

"I am standing here simply begging you to sit down. This is not appropriate in a church of Jesus Christ," Cleaver told the group.

Tim Smith, who organized the protest, said it was designed to force the black Christian leaders who had mischaracterized the Save the Paseo group as racist to "say it to our faces."

"If tonight, someone wants to characterize what we did as hostile, violent, or uncivil, it's a mischaracterization of what happened," Smith said. "We didn't say anything, we didn't do anything, we just stood."

The Rev. Vernon Howard, president of the Kansas City chapter of the SCLU, told The Associated Press that the King street sign is a powerful symbol for everyone but particularly for black children.