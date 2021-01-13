 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas woman put to death for killing expectant mother in Missouri; first execution of female federal inmate in 67 years
View Comments
AP

Kansas woman put to death for killing expectant mother in Missouri; first execution of female federal inmate in 67 years

{{featured_button_text}}

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Kansas woman put to death for killing expectant mother in Missouri; first execution of female federal inmate in 67 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor: COVID vaccines safe for allergic people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News