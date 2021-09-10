Karen Tei Yamashita to receive honorary National Book Award

Yamashita's books blend fiction and nonfiction, the printed word and illustrations, and narrative forms ranging from manifestos to shooting scripts. She can weave decades of history through a single residence, like in “I Hotel,” a finalist for the National Book Award in 2010, or even through an isolated event. In her short story Colono:scopy," a patient undergoing a common medical procedure has visions of Walter Cronkite, Godzilla, the mushroom clouds of World War II and the building of the Transcontinental Railroad in the 19th century.

Yamashita opens up her narratives as widely as she can but is careful about what she reveals. She long resisted writing about her relatives, remembering when her mother personally intervened to keep a magazine from publishing an essay about the family. For “I Hotel,” she interviewed former residents of the International Hotel and allowed some to review her manuscript before it was published.

“I brought them over to the house and we had a barbecue and we fed them. And I said, 'OK, here are the parts in which your stories were used, and I'd like you to take a look and I will delete anything you don't want in there,'" she explained.

“So when we get to dessert, this man gets up and walks around the table, then walks around the table in the other direction, and he goes off to the bathroom. And my friend said, ‘You got him. You got him good.’ And then he came back and said, ‘Mrs. Lee, let me tell you about Mrs. Lee.’ I had made this character up entirely, but he said ‘You need to know a few more stories about Mrs. Lee.’"

