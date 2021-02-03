Kate Hudson in, Spike Lee out and more Golden Globe chaos

The only thing predictable about the Golden Globe nominations are their unpredictability. And the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went overboard with the chaos in this very strange year in which the nominations were announced before the eligibility period was even up (that happens on Feb. 28), meaning a few of the nominated movies and performances aren’t even out yet. Technically they even snubbed an entire category when best supporting actress was skipped over by mistake.

From the Kate Hudson movie that no one has heard of to the very awkward shut out of Spike Lee, here’s a look at some of the biggest surprises of the morning.

KATE HUDSON WAS IN A MOVIE?

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who wasn’t surprised to hear Kate Hudson’s name announced among the best actress nominees. The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg even tweeted that he had “literally never heard” of the movie. That movie is called “Music,” a fantasy musical drama with Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler that marks pop star Sia’s directorial debut. It also got a best picture, musical or comedy nod, and it’s not even out yet in the U.S. until next week.

SPIKE LEE GETS SHUT OUT