Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man's body at Ohio lake
AP

  • Updated
DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man's body in a plastic storage container, authorities said.

The Delaware County sheriff's office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man. Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner's office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation. The sheriff's office says it's unclear how long the plastic bin had been in the river.

