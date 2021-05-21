KC Southern takes buyout from Canadian National Railway

U.S. regulators haven’t approved any major railroad mergers since the 1990s, and officials have said that any deal involving one of the handful of Class 1 railroads, a group that includes Kansas City Southern, must enhance competition and serve the public interest.

This week, a major Canadian National shareholder urged the railroad to abandon its bid for Kansas City because of regulatory issues, including a procedural setback this week.

On Monday, The Surface Transportation Board rejected Canadian National’s plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while regulators review the deal. The STB said it couldn’t review Canadian National’s plan because it didn’t include a detailed merger agreement. Canadian National said Tuesday that it would resubmit the voting trust plan this week.

It was unclear Friday if the company had resubmitted its plan with the details sought by the STB.

London-based investment firm TCI Fund, which owns nearly 3% of Canadian National, cited uncertainty early this week about whether U.S. regulators would approve the acquisition under rigid rules for railroad mergers that haven’t been tested since they were written 20 years ago.