Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has found "bliss" with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The 'John Wick: Chapter 4' actor doesn't often speak about his personal life but admitted one of his last moments of true contentment was while he was in bed and "connected" with his "honey".

Asked his last moment of bliss, he told People magazine: "A couple of days ago with my honey.

"We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

The 58-year-old actor also admitted he isn't always a regular on the dance floor, but with the right song, he'll be the first one up.

Paul O'Grady

Paul O'Grady, one of Britain's most popular TV personalities, has died aged 67.

The star, also known for his drag queen alter ego Lily Savage, died unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, according to his husband, Andre Portasio, the PA Media news agency reported.

In the statement shared with PA, Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humor, wit and compassion."

Pope Francis

The Vatican says Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy.

He said Wednesday that Francis had been suffering some breathing trouble in recent days and went to the Gemelli hospital for tests.

“The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy,” Bruni's statement said.

Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday and canceled his audiences for the next two days to undergo previously scheduled tests, the Vatican said.

