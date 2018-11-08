Try 1 month for 99¢
Kelly hopes to thwart Kansas adoption law seen as anti-LGBT

Governor-elect Laura Kelly holds her first news conference Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the statehouse in Topeka, Kans. Joining her was her lieutenant governor-elect Lynn Rogers. (Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

 Thad Allton

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' new Democratic governor-elect says she will look to block enforcement of a new adoption law that she and LGBT-rights activists consider discriminatory.

That would be a sharp break with the state's two previous conservative Republican governors.

Gov.-elect Laura Kelly said she will have her staff review how far the state can go to avoid enforcing the law. It was designed to provide legal protections to adoption agencies that cite faith-based reasons for refusing to place children in homes that violate their religious beliefs.

The debate centered on agencies that won't place children in LGBT foster homes on behalf of the state.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Kansas Catholic Conference's executive director said it's not surprising Kelly would, in his words, advance a radical agenda.

.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments