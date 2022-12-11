 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kennedy Center Honors, notable celebrity deaths, Bill Cosby and the return of Will Smith | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

  • Legends in the arts were honored by the Kennedy Center.
  • Kirstie Alley, an Emmy-winning “Cheers” star, Bob McGrath, a founding cast member of “Sesame Street” and Jim Stewart, a co-founder of Stax Records, died this past week.
  • Bill Cosby faces a new sexual abuse lawsuit.
  • And Will Smith is back with his first film post-slap.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

