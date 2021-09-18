Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' wins TIFF People's Choice Award

But it was also a much more robust TIFF than last year's almost entirely virtual festival. The slate of about 100 feature films was down from Toronto's typical 250 movies but included many of the fall's most anticipated films — including Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi spectacle “Dune,” Jane Campion's Western melodrama “The Power of the Dog" and Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana biopic “Spencer.” And as of Saturday, only one case of a positive COVID-19 from a festivalgoer was reported by TIFF.

Both “Dune” and “Spencer” didn't make themselves eligible for the People's Choice Award, which required both an in-person screening and availability on the festival digital portal. Normally, festival volunteers dispense ballots to moviegoers on their way out of screenings. This year, because of the pandemic, all voting was done online.

In a presentation broadcast in Canada and streamed online globally, other awards included the platform prize — an award chosen by a jury headed by actor Riz Ahmed — going to Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s “Yuni," a coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl approaching the prospect of an arranged marriage.