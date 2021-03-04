Kentucky bill would ban execution for severely mentally ill

The measure drew opposition from prosecutors Thursday.

Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron objected to the bill's reference to a person's documented history of disorders. He said it's too “loose a term” that would cause more legal disputes in cases that already can drag on for years.

The bill's critics worry that a decades-old diagnosis could prevent that person from being held accountable for a heinous crime later in life.

Disorders listed in the bill are seen frequently in criminal cases, and defense attorneys could try to have the proposal applied to existing death row cases if the measure became law, Cohron said.

“The odds of this not being challenged and litigated retroactively is zero,” he said.

McCoy insisted the bill applies only apply to future cases where the death penalty might be considered.

“I don’t think we could be more clear on the retroactivity,” McCoy told the committee.

Offenders with a history of such disorders would still face severe punishment if the bill became law, he said.