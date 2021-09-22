Kentucky bride-to-be who was concerned about COVID vaccine dies of virus at age 29

“Misinformation killed her,” Wendell’s cousin, Maria Vibandor Hayes, said on Facebook. “We are so heartbroken. It didn’t have to end this way.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone 12 years of age and older, including those who are trying to get pregnant or might become pregnant in the future, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is no evidence that shows any of the COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems in men and women, the CDC said.

As Wendell was hospitalized before her condition worsened, she asked if she could still receive the vaccine.

“It wasn’t going to do any good at that point, obviously,” her mother, Jeaneen Wendell, told NBC News. “It just weighs heavy on my heart that this could have easily been avoided.”

Wendell was described in her obituary as a woman who “had a heart of gold and when she set her mind on something, she let nothing stand in her way.”

One of her two brothers, Michael Wendell, said he will always look up to her.

“Life will not be the same without your beautiful smile and bubbly attitude,” he said. “Thank you for being the best sister I could ever ask for.”