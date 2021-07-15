Kentucky contracts with Baptist-affiliated children's agency

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged recently that the state agreed to remove the LGBTQ anti-discrimination language from the contract following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

In the Pennsylvania case, the high court sided with a Catholic foster care agency that said its religious views prevented it from working with same-sex couples as foster parents.

Kentucky officials said Thursday that Sunrise agreed to refer any “service applicants who identify as LGBTQ to another provider in good standing” with the state's health and family services cabinet.

Sheller previously said that Sunrise already offers to help steer same-sex couples to other child services agencies that are a “better fit.” He said he was aware of a handful of such instances. Sheller has said that Sunrise “willingly and gladly” accepts LGBTQ youths and does not put children in conversion therapy, which tries to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.