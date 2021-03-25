Kentucky court sides with student paper in records dispute

The case stems from the investigation of a professor accused of sexual misconduct by two students. The professor, who taught in UK's College of Agriculture, denied the accusations but resigned as part of a settlement agreement with the university. The Kernel filed requests under the state's Open Records Act seeking any documents about sexual harassment or sexual assault complaints made against the professor.

In a highly unusual twist, the university sued the campus newspaper after the state’s then-attorney general, Democrat Andy Beshear, determined the school had violated the state’s open records law. UK said its dispute was with the attorney general, not the newspaper. Beshear is now Kentucky's governor.

The state's high court on Thursday chastised the university while stressing the obligations of public agencies to comply with the open records act. Hughes wrote that those obligations were “ignored or minimized by the university at every step in this case.”

Even if it considered the records requests ill-advised, the university “is not authorized to decide what public records must be disclosed and what records can lawfully be withheld,” she wrote. “Those decisions are ultimately for the courts within the parameters” of open records law.