Kentucky governor faces big decision in contested election

The election results showed the governor — an ally of President Donald Trump, who campaigned for Bevin the night before the election — trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million cast.

Beshear, the state attorney general and the son of a two-term Kentucky governor, declared victory and turned his attention toward the Dec. 10 inauguration.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner, in keeping with its policy not to call races close enough to go to a recount. Although Kentucky's recount law doesn't apply to a governor's election, the AP is applying that same standard here.

The Kentucky contest was watched closely for early signs of how the impeachment furor in Washington might affect Trump and other Republicans. Bevin railed against the inquiry and illegal immigration, while Beshear kept his focus on state issues such as education, health care and pensions.

Across Kentucky, county boards of election will convene Thursday to check their voting machines and absentee ballots to verify the vote count. This will not be a recount, meaning officials will not check individual ballots.