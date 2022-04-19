LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has awarded a man $450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work — and they did it anyway.
Kevin Berling told his manager at Gravity Diagnostics in Covington in 2019 that a birthday celebration would cause him immense stress.
But the company didn't heed his request, and Berling suffered a panic attack, the Courier Journal reported. The next day Berling had another panic attack when his supervisor chastised him for "stealing his co-workers'" joy and "being a little girl," according to a lawsuit. Berling was fired after the second attack.
Berling alleged in his lawsuit the company discriminated against him based on a disability and retaliated against him for demanding a reasonable accommodation to it.
People are also reading…
- Racism, dead penguins and retaliation: Why a Wisconsin zoo lost its only Black zookeepers
- Iowa high school athletic director resigns after inappropriate student conduct
- Friday shooting in Morningside sends one to hospital
- Residents receive no warning before being kicked out of Council Bluffs apartment building
- Shane Lantz column: Thank you and goodbye, Iowa
- Omaha house where Warren Buffett started his business is hitting the market
- Sioux City police grappling with 'rash' of shootings
- CF Industries complains about railroad shipment limits in Iowa, other states
- Cherokee man wins $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize
- OABCIG's Cooper DeJean ready to help Hawkeyes in multiple ways
- 2-vehicle collision near Odebolt kills Kansas woman
- BOYS BASKETBALL: Trevor Alfredson takes over Sioux City North, Matt Hahn to lead Bishop Heelan
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- States with the most electric vehicles
- Knoepfler Chevrolet in Sioux City marking 100 years with ribbon cutting and free food truck lunch
The jury returned the verdict after a two-day trial in Kenton County that ended in late March. The jury awarded him $300,000 for emotional distress and $150,000 in lost wages.
An attorney for the company, Katherine Kennedy, said it continues to deny liability and is pursuing its post-trial options.
Julie Brazil, the company's founder and chief operating officer, said in an email statement to the newspaper that "with ever-increasing incidents of workplace violence, this verdict sets a very dangerous precedent for employers and most importantly employees that unless physical violence actually occurs, workplace violence is acceptable."
Brazil said that her employees, rather than the plaintiff, were the victims in the case.
Berling's attorney, Tony Bucher, said once the jury got to meet his client, they realized the company's claim that he posed a threat was far-fetched.
Berling had told his supervisor that a birthday celebration would bring back bad childhood memories surrounding his parents' divorce. The supervisor forgot to pass along his request, the company said.
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Most Popular
-
Racism, dead penguins and retaliation: Why a Wisconsin zoo lost its only Black zookeepers
-
Iowa high school athletic director resigns after inappropriate student conduct
-
Friday shooting in Morningside sends one to hospital
-
Residents receive no warning before being kicked out of Council Bluffs apartment building
-
Shane Lantz column: Thank you and goodbye, Iowa
Print Ads
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!