Kentucky panel says governor, AG should not be impeached

Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled last year that the governor had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the coronavirus.

The impeachment panel's report said its conclusion that no allegations rose to the level of impeachable offenses doesn't mean all its members agreed with the governor's actions. The panel consists of four Republicans and three Democrats.

“But it means that this committee does not believe the proper response is impeachment, but rather for the legislature to enact policies to address its disagreements and for the people to weigh in by voting during the next gubernatorial election,” the panel's report said.

The state's Republican lawmakers enacted measures recently to limit the governor's emergency powers, contending that Beshear overreached with restrictions on businesses and individuals. Beshear immediately sued, setting up a showdown over the constitutionality of the new laws.

The legislative panel previously dismissed other impeachment efforts against Beshear after determining those petitions — also based on his COVID actions — were deficient.