Kentucky to study warrant process after Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general has formed a task force to study the search warrant process nearly a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by officers who used a narcotics warrant to enter her home.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the Taylor shooting in March by Louisville police has put “significant attention” on the safe execution of search warrants in Kentucky.

Cameron said Thursday that the task force fulfills his “promise to convene a task force to develop best practices for the effective and safe execution of search warrants.”

“Our goal is to establish Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and executed," Cameron said in a news release Thursday.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was killed by officers who fired 32 rounds into her home after Taylor's boyfriend fired a shot at them. Taylor's boyfriend said he thought an intruder was breaking in.